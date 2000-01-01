All That Glitters

A touch of sparkle goes hand-in-hand with the festive season and while it may not be a new trend, we highlight the defining details elevating it.

Headgear

Partake in the magpie effect with embellished hair accessories that showcase an assortment of dazzling trappings. Steering away from last season’s hair combs to new, larger-than-life headbands, designers look at new alternatives for accessorising. Don’t be afraid to layer smaller styles or pin your favourite brooch to a headband for an easy way to personalise your look.