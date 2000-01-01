Menu Menu

All That Glitters

[Image Credits] Photography: Borna Ahadi | Model: Daria at MMG | Makeup: Marwa at Bourjois Middle East | Bracelet: S*uce Rocks

A touch of sparkle goes hand-in-hand with the festive season and while it may not be a new trend, we highlight the defining details elevating it.

 

Handy Work

Hand chains are given a modern update with architectural framework, moulding to hands and fingers in a beautiful supported structure. The accessory, which first originated in ancient India, is the ideal accompaniment for any cocktail setting. Beautifully complementing a refined wardrobe and providing some visual interest to eveningwear.

