All That Glitters

Sunday

18

December 2016

Photography Borna Ahadi Model Daria at MMG Makeup Marwa at Bourjois
Photography: Borna Ahadi | Model: Daria at MMG | Makeup: Marwa at Bourjois Middle East | Hair: Manuel Gomez

A touch of sparkle goes hand-in-hand with the festive season and while it may not be a new trend, we highlight the defining details elevating it.

 

Power Pout

Our obsession with embellished beauty stems from Pat McGrath now iconic glittered lips, launched at Atelier Versace’s couture show back in July. Revolutionising the classic red lip, the makeup artist encouraged us to experiment with a new medium. Whether choosing one tone or mixing two colours for an incredible ombre effect, even going as far painting each lip a varying shades, this look will provide a fresh and unique approach to your beauty regime. 

