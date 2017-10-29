Menu Menu

Alexander Wang x Adidas Originals

Sunday

29

October 2017

After receiving a sneak glimpse back in July, we are happy to announce the unveiling of the entire Alexander Wang x Adidas Originals collection. The highly anticipated collection includes a range a cycling and rave-inspired pieces, detailed satin tracksuits, graphic tees and athletic jackets. This release marks the third installment with a Juergen Teller and will be available from Adidas Originals and Alexander Wang web stores on November 4.

 

 

Alexander Wang x adidas Originals from Mojeh on Vimeo.

