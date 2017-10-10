According to Ellery

In MOJEH51 we catch up with Kym Ellery, one of Australia’s most promising young design talents. The Paris-based designer talks inspiration and brings us up to speed on her autumn/winter collection. Here are some highlights from the interview.

Who is the Ellery woman?

She is intelligent, cerebral, creative and discerning.

Where do you seek inspiration?

I never know when or where inspiration will strike. It can be a song, movie, ideology or artwork that piques my interest. I enjoy the fact that inspiration can sit in the most unlikely of circumstances. The narrative of the collection is always born from thinking of a female character and exploring the world that she inhabits.

What’s on your mood board at the moment?

Brooke Shields; beaches; Martians; a young Gwyneth Paltrow; men’s tailoring references from the Seventies. Watch this space!