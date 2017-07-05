Menu Menu

6 Summer Hair Hacks

Roksanda
Roksanda

With the humidity rising and harsh weather playing havoc with our hair, we round up six foolproof hair styling secrets to get you through this summer.

 

The Product

A game-changer when it comes to transforming fine hair into flowing beach, goddess tresses, Christophe Robin’s Cleansing Volumizing Paste is formulated with Moroccan rassoul clay, that’s only found in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco and has been used as a skin treatment in the region for centuries. A little goes a long way, so this powerful paste is all you’ll need to reverse the dulling effects of summer sun, sea water, and excess chlorine exposure.

