6 Summer Hair Hacks

With the humidity rising and harsh weather playing havoc with our hair, we round up six foolproof hair styling secrets to get you through this summer.

The Aroma

Hair perfumes offer more than just a sensual scent. They combat summer-centric issues like frizz and fortify second day hair. Spritz a wet or dry mane with a quick misting of Frederic Malle Carnal Flower's hair perfume. Devised during visits to California, with air heavy in gardenia and tuberose, this new application is especially suited to summer months. Malle's luxurious perfumery drifts across tresses that are as though caught in a sensuous summer breeze and lasting the entire day.