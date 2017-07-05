6 Summer Hair Hacks

With the humidity rising and harsh weather playing havoc with our hair, we round up six foolproof hair styling secrets to get you through this summer.

Secret Ingredient

Gold has long been considered a sacred beauty secret safeguarded by the Japanese, Romans, and Egyptians. But with its benefits becoming more widely known, its appeal has allowed it to trickle down to the international beauty community. Products such as Peter Thomas Roth’s 24 Karat Gold-Keratin Peptide Complex works like a magnet to attract and bind keratin to hair fibres. The insatiable promise helps to rebuild and strengthen hair without weighing it down, allowing the hair to be healthier and less prone to damage from outside factors such as pollution and heat.