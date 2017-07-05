6 Summer Hair Hacks

With the humidity rising and harsh weather playing havoc with our hair, we round up six foolproof hair styling secrets to get you through this summer.

The Classic

It's not groundbreaking, but a low bun like the ones found on Erdem's runway are a longstanding and surefire way to survive the biggest heatwave the Middle East's climate can throw at you. After several seasons that have been dominated by top knots, a classic chignon that rests at the neck's nape brings about a refreshing and nonchalant change that MOJEH insists you incorporate into your beauty routine. Opt for a deep side part or a contemporary twist in the bun for a modern update.