6 Summer Hair Hacks

With the humidity rising and harsh weather playing havoc with our hair, we round up six foolproof hair styling secrets to get you through this summer.

The Treatment

Pampering yourself to a luxurious hair treatment might be a guilty pleasure for some, but with its promise to better your hair's health, it certainly shouldn’t be. Caviar is the latest buzzword in beauty, and its more recent crossover into the realm of haircare has got us excited. A rich source of vitamin A, vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids allows this miracle worker to help produce healthy sebum, preventing your hair from drying out and breaking off. We recommend Miriam Quevedo’s Caviar Shampoo for an at-home solution or José Eber Laloge Salon's Caviar Hair Treatment.