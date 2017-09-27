Menu Menu

20 Years With Angela Missoni

As Angela Missoni celebrates her 20th anniversary at the helm of Missoni, the Italian house has created a capsule collection consisting of three limited edition pieces to mark the occasion. Two monochrome sweatshirts and a colourful tank top have been embroidered with the number 20 and garlands of daisies and leaves to represent Angela's inherent love of nature and the outdoors. These must-have pieces are exclusively available in the UAE at Boutique 1 and Missoni stores at Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall.

