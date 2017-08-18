This Weekend's Top Art Exhibitions

What: Cosmic Communion

Where: Cartoon Art Gallery, Al Quoz 1

When: 17th - 23rd August

What’s going on: The Cartoon Art Gallery is a popular venue for lectures, workshops, events and private exhibits, and prides itself on collaborating with regional curators and artists. The space boasts an impressive roster of artists, which includes a multi-generational mix of Middle East-based and international creative talent. Illustrators, cartoonists, and animators are brought to the city’s artistic forefront through various exhibitions. Cosmic Communion is the gallery’s current showcase, and is guaranteed to add a much-needed whimsical spin to your weekend.

What: Epiphany

Where: Citizen E Art Gallery, d3

When: Until 30th August

What’s going on: Citizen E’s Epiphany explores just that; an epiphany - often described as a moment of sudden and great revelation. Oftentimes a unspecified and lightening-quick realisation brings about the bigger picture. This feeling of discovering is captivating, and an intangible concept that’s difficult to express or explain. This weekend, nine creatives from around the world have gathered together to do exactly that. Collective works of fashion, design and video attempts to capture the phenomenon.