“The art of life lies in a constant readjustment to our surroundings,” suggests Okakura Kakuzo, one of the most influential authors of the 20th Century. And this piece of art is constantly being reworked and refined by the Third Culture Kids. As adults much of our understanding of the world relies upon our childhood experiences, from our allergies and phobias to our favourite dishes, the way we greet new acquaintances, and the languages we speak. The term Third Culture Kids, or TCK, was first coined during the Fifties by American sociologist Ruth Hill Useem. During her time spent as an expat in India with her husband and children, Useem observed the formation of a ‘third culture’ where the birth culture (first culture) and the new culture (second culture) result in a new, third culture. Useem used the phrase to identify children, like her own, who spent their formative years in places foreign to that of their parents’ own society and the term later when on to encompass children who accompany their parents into a different culture.

Occupying a space somewhere in between cultures and straddling the realms of immigrant and expat, TCKs are global citizens by nature. Speaking generally, the typical TCK can most likely speak multiple languages, attended an international school and sometimes holds more than one passport. Notable TCK examples include Hollywood actress Uma Thurman, who was was born in Boston, Massachusetts, but grew up in the Himalayan town of Almora Uttarakhand, India; Yoko Ono, who was born to parents in the banking sector and moved from Japan to the US during her childhood; and perhaps the most famous TCK of all, Barack Obama who, as well as being half Kenyan, was born in Honolulu and raised in Jakarta. “My mother is from Dhaka, Bangladesh, and my father is from Lebanon, New Hampshire,” says Laila Plamondon, director of operations at School Choice International. “My father’s state department career took us to the Ivory Coast, Thailand and finally Bangladesh, where I graduated from the American International School. I went to Smith College, and was interested in how multiracial, multicultural, and multilingual individuals straddle multiple worlds and forge their own unique identities and communities. New York City and Dhaka are my cities. My homes are wherever my families are,” she continues.

Stories like Plamondon’s were once limited to a niche segment of the population that included the children of diplomats, missionaries, military workers or those involved in the set-up of new cities like Abu Dhabi that started with core contributors during the Sixties and went on to include the diverse spectrum of society that had flooded into the Gulf by the late Nineties. Indeed, today TCKs have parents that cover roles in myriad industries including teachers, construction workers, bankers, and transnational businesspeople, and while exact figures are difficult to pinpoint, in Pico Iyer’s TedGlobal talk, “Where is Home” (2013), Iyer estimates the growing tribe of people “living in countries not their own” to be 220 million.