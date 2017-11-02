Sotheby's The Raj Pink

Sotheby's has announced that the world's largest known Fancy Intense Pink diamond, weighing 37.30 carats and nicknamed The Raj Pink, will take centre stage during the auction house's sale of Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels in Geneva, Switzerland, later this month.

"The discovery of any pink diamond is exceptional," says David Bennett, Worldwide Chairman of Sotheby's International Jewellery Division, who spoke to the MOJEH team about the Middle Eastern woman's industry tastes in the September issue.

The impeccably gorgeous rough diamond was hidden away for research purposes for over a year after its widely-publicised discovery in 2015. It was later entrusted to a master cutter. The discovery of such a spectacular gemstone is extraordinarily rare. Put into perspective, of all the diamonds submitted to the Gemological Institute of America this year, less that 0.02 per cent are predominantly pink.

Sotheby’s sale of Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels will take place in Geneva, on 15 November 2017