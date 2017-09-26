Sotheby’s Exhibit Middle Eastern Art In Hong Kong

Middle Eastern artwork and sculptures are quickly skyrocketing in popularity worldwide and, to coincide with this unprecedented phenomenon, Sotheby’s has announced it will present an exhibition in their Hong Kong gallery, which will be dedicated to regional creatives.

Entitled Two Moderns from the Middle East: Reza Derakshani and Alfred Basbous , the exhibition is guest-curated by international art advisors Arianne Levene Piper and Eglantine de Ganay-d’Espous. Lebanese-born sculptor Alfred Basbous (1924-2006) established himself in Beirut after studying in Paris at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts, and exhibiting at the highly revered Rodin Museum. His elongated, abstract bronzes were often inspired by ancient artifacts, and injected a dose of modernity into otherwise powerful prehistoric and classical object

Meanwhile, the selling exhibition will offer 20 new oil-on-canvas works by Reza Derakshani (b. 1952), one of Iran’s most celebrated living artists.

Two Moderns From the Middle East: Reza Derakshani and Alfred Basbous will run 3 – 17 November at Sotheby’s Hong Kong Gallery