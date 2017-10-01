Sotheby’s Dubai To Hold First Auction

Entitled Boundless: Dubai, Sotheby’s Dubai will present new perspectives on art that's both from and inspired by the Middle East. The auction, curated by Ashkan Baghestani, will also explore the region's influence and potential as an art destination, and will be the first organised by the company in this well-connected and bustling city.

A worldwide team of specialists will gather artworks ranging from photography and prints to orientalist art and jewellery. Meanwhile, Sotheby’s Dubai will simultaneously host public tours of the works for those who are interested.

Edward Gibbs, Sotheby’s chairman for the Middle East, said: “Since opening our gallery and office in Dubai earlier this year it has been hugely rewarding to have strengthened bonds with our fast-growing community of clients in the region. Developing the scope of what we offer, beyond our expanding programme of exhibitions and educational initiatives, is a means of enhancing our ability to support and inspire the individual journeys of collectors.”

Katia Nounou-Boueiz, head of Sotheby’s Dubai office, commented: “Sotheby's Dubai has become so much more than a space in which we exhibit great art and precious objects, and this eclectic sale of cutting-edge and timeless in art and design is part of our evolution as an arts hub in the heart of the city. Boundless: Dubai speaks to our commitment to supporting the art of collecting not only as a passion, but also as a way of life."

The works for sale will be exhibited at Sotheby’s Dubai in the DIFC from 6 - 12 November 2017, followed by the auction itself on 13 November.