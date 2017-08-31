September: Films To Watch

Trophy Director: Christina Clusiau and Shaul Schwarz Starring: Dina Buno and Scott Levin An in-depth and fascinating documentary about the big game hunting industry, in particular its relationship to wildlife conservation efforts. Ideal for those who are interested in animal welfare and how it impacts wider society.

Mother! Director: Darren Aronofsky Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem and Ed Harris A young woman finds her picturesque domestic life complete with loving husband turned upside down by the arrival of unexpected, and equally unwanted, guests. Relationships will be severely tested in this old school but riveting thriller.

It Director: Andy Muschietti Starring: Jaeden Lieberher, Bill Skarsgård and Finn Wolfhard A highly anticipated and sought-after film based on Stephen King’s popular 1986 novel about a group of adolescent friends in Derry, Maine, who come face-to-face with a shape shifter. It will take advantage of your most fearsome childhood fears, so come prepared for a fright.