Self Expression By Saatchi Gallery

Saatchi Gallery on Kings Road, London, has long been committed to bridging the gap between technological advancements and the world of art. Furthering its mission through collaborations and exhibitions showcasing budding artists, the space has garnered a reputation for hosting the works of obscure talent, a defining factor that influenced the steady growth in the number of visitors it caters to (currently at 1.5 million per annum).

In 2017, the gallery seeks to revisit the success of its last introspective competition that encouraged emerging talent to take selfies using Huawei smartphones - only this time the cameras have to feature the world around them. A unique interpretation of their surroundings through the image capturing capabilities of a smart phone.

This new competition, entitled #SELFEXPRESSION, will give aspiring artists over the age of 16 the chance to exhibit their work at the gallery, as well as a new Huawei P10 smartphone, which features the world’s first 8MP Leica front camera.

However, it isn’t just a matter of snapping any old picture; the competition’s acclaimed panel of judges are looking for photographers, artists and all creatives that have a discerning eye for detail.