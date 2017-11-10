Redecorate Your Space

Industry experts, Poltrona Frau Group ME speaks to MOJEH about how to keep your interiors on point for the winter season.

COLOUR

Out: The all-white or grey trend

In: Pops of colour

Simple to implement, step into winter with hints of colour in your home. Using a pristine all white or grey interior as a foundation, it’s time to accentuate with the season. A simple feature piece alongside some similar hued accessories is the way forward with the current contemporary minimalism trend.

The leaves outdoors may be changing, but inside it’s time to go green, according to Pantone’s colour of the year. Other colours we predict to trend this year are rich shades of Amazonian brown and blush with subtle tones of cream to cozy up the colour scheme just in time for the upcoming winter season.

From lime-green to emerald, accentuate focal points of colour throughout the home at a capacity you are comfortable with - whether it’s as a painting, vase, wall colour or a room-filling rug.

TEXTURE

Out: All Marble

In: Contrasting Texture

Marble will always remain a classic and luxury element in design, however, last year’s trend of all marble is out. Hold on to your marble staples and refresh them this season by combining them with wood, clay and metals with worn finishes. Using natural sharp elements of marble in contrast with industrial, hard and shiny materials such as brass, add leather to leave an intimate fingerprint of luxury to the trend.

SHAPE

Out: All Matching

In: Mix it up

Step away from bland furniture sets, mix and match with these three easy techniques:

1. Geometric furniture is extremely functional at embodying this feature, as it is easy to rework the shape of a room by mixing and matching different parts of furniture. Simple lines, geometric designs, and triangles, inventive geometrics that speak to ancient cultures, whether it is African or Asian patterns, all simplified to the line design.

2. The Asian concept trend - interpret the core of two worlds and philosophies of living. This season, the mix of geometric and cubic formality of a western vision with the seamless expression of Chinese and oriental spirituality is finding its way into homes.

3. The reinterpretation of the classic furniture of the early and mid-19th Century, creating a re-shaped design for ancient pieces developed to mix with our modern lifestyle, adding the heritage and special look to our interior solutions.