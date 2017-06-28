Pokras Lampas x Fendi

Russian artist Pokras Lampas has made a significant impact on the world's modern art scene with his striking calligraffiti work. A skillful mix of calligraphy and graffiti, Lampas' unique style sees him blend characters from his native alphabet with a diverse range of different languages, resulting in colourful and engaging displays. No stranger to the world of fashion, the St. Petersburg local worked his arresting motifs onto Dries Van Noten's spring/summer17 menswear collection last year and has most recently collaborated with Fendi, turning the rooftop of the brand's Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana headquarters in Rome into a giant mural as part of their F is for... platform. For those interested in seeing more of the artist's work, a selection of Lampas' pieces are on display at Dubai's Opera Gallery.