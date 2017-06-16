MOJEH Edit: Art Basel 2017

Each year, Art Basel’s guaranteed to bring the international art community together in a flurry of colour, sculpture and passion. With 291 of the world’s leading galleries showcasing the works of over 4,000 leading artists, the 48th edition closed with galleries throughout the show reporting exceptional sales. Enthusiasts from all over the world gather in the Swiss cultural capital and it seems the event’s ability to convene high-end collectors has proved itself to be a pivotal meeting point. Important artists displayed include Marcel Broodthaers, James Lee Byars, Enrico David, Peter Doig and Jörg Immendorff.