MOJEH Book Club: Tongue In Chic

Angelica Hicks isn’t your average satirical illustrator. Known for her watercolour-and-ink drawings that poke fun of fashion's most renowned industry giants, she also boasts remarkably impressive royal family connections. Her father, Ashley Hicks, is a well known architect and the second cousin of the future King of England; Charles, Prince of Wales.

The New York-based artist splits her time equally between the States and England - primarily London - and her witty visual etchings have appeared in several esteemed publications that span the Atlantic, including the New York Times and Vogue. She has also collaborated with Gucci and Net-a-Porter, both of whom approached the creative after spotting her good-natured comical posts on Instagram.

Hicks's debut book, entitled Tongue in Chic: The Fabulous World of Angelica Hicks, is similarly inspired by the latest trends and features the likes of Karl Lagerfeld, Anna Wintour, Cher Horowitz and Supreme. A side-splitting slice of satirical fun, the cotton candy-coloured paperback is a must buy for any fashion fan who enjoys a Cheddar-cheesy pun.