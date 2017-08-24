MOJEH Book Club: Parisian Jeweler Since 1780

The latest publication detailing Parisian jeweller Chaumet’s most exceptional creations from the 18 th Century onwards is not unlike the maison’s pieces themselves, in that it’s quite something to behold. Drawing largely on unpublished archival material, as well the as the jeweller’s artisans's splendid drawings and designs, Chaumet: Parisian Jeweler Since 1780 is packed with colourful pages smothered in diamond-drenched tiaras and fairytale-themed motifs . Beautifully crafted timepieces, majestic headdresses and jaw-dropping hand shrapnel varies from classic to opulent, with everything in-between.



Chaumet’s illustrious and highly sought-after founder made history as the official jeweller for the French legend and conqueror, Napoleon I. Chaumet: Parisian Jeweler Since 1780 offers an in-depth, historically rich and entertaining insight into the prestigious maison’s longstanding legacy that, throughout the years, has played a significant part in determining the very meaning of Parisian elegance.

For numerous generations, Chaumet’s splendid and delicate handmade treasures have been showcased on the ears, necks and wrists of the world’s most exclusive and elite, from various maharajas and the Vanderbilts, to Hollywood’s A-list celebrities and European blue-bloods. This volume, thanks to its expert authors, explore the often blurry line between retaining tradition and seeking innovation, taking the discussion one step further by documenting the maison’s most momentous occasions as well as sublime collections.