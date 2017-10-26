MOJEH Book Club: Andy Warhol, The Impossible Collection

“Don’t think about making art, just get it done. Let everyone else decide if it’s good or bad, whether they love it or hate it. While they are deciding, make even more art.” Andy Warhol's vibrant and world-renowned pop art boasts a sharp social commentary that's yet to be rivalled. Superbly relevant, even decades after their creation, Warhol's funky, psychedelic prints regularly fetch astronomical prices at auction sales.

Although Warhol himself was often a polarising figure, he was also a leader of innovation in the 20th Century's art scene. Andy Warhol: The Impossible Collection, is the latest addition to Assouline's Ultimate Collection, and showcases 100 boundary-breaking works that defined the illustrious artists's skyrocketing carrer. Dating from the late-Forties to the end of the Eighties, each piece from Campbell's Soup Cans to the Marilyn Diptych gives a unique and splendid insight into what's quickly becoming a bygone era. Warhol expert and former Andy Warhol museum director Eric Shiner is currently the senior vice president of contemporary art at Sotheby's. A leading scholar, his insightful narrative takes readers on a personal journey that explores the exceptional creative's inspiration and boundless talent.