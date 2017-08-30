Menu Menu

LFW: Burberry Fashion Exhibition

August 30th 2017

  • Dafydd Jones Magdalen Commemoration Ball Oxford 1988 Dafydd Jones
  • Alasdair McLellan Belfast 2005 Alasdair McLellan
  • The exhibition will be displayed over three floors of Burberry s new show
  • Ken Russell In Your Dreams January 1955 TopFoto Ken Russell
  • Martin Parr O Connell Bridge Dublin Ireland October 1981 Martin Parr

An industry innovator of craftsmanship, design and style, iconic fashion brand Burberry is set to host a highly anticipated photography exhibition that will explore and celebrate all aspects of British life. Hosted at the company's new show venue in Clerkenwell, London, the showcase is entitled Here We Are and will display a carefully-considered selection of photography taken by 30 world-renowned shutterbugs well-known for their social and political commentary.

British photographer Alasdair McLellan, who was announced as the brand’s latest creative collaborator earlier this week, will be featured heavily in the exhibition. His magnetic portraits will be included in the plethora of creative works that span three quirky floors of the London space, which has been opened to the public for the first time since its restoration to honour the event.

Dafydd Jones, Magdalen Commemoration Ball, Oxford, 1988 © Dafydd Jones

1 / 5
1 / 5

Dafydd Jones, Magdalen Commemoration Ball, Oxford, 1988 © Dafydd Jones

Alasdair McLellan, Belfast, 2005 © Alasdair McLellan

2 / 5
2 / 5

Alasdair McLellan, Belfast, 2005 © Alasdair McLellan

The exhibition will be displayed over three floors of Burberry’s new show venue Old Sessions House in Clerkenwell

3 / 5
3 / 5

The exhibition will be displayed over three floors of Burberry’s new show venue Old Sessions House in Clerkenwell

Ken Russell, In Your Dreams, January 1955 © TopFoto / Ken Russell

4 / 5
4 / 5

Ken Russell, In Your Dreams, January 1955 © TopFoto / Ken Russell

Martin Parr, O’Connell Bridge, Dublin, Ireland, October 1981 © Martin Parr / Magnum Photos / Rocket Gallery

5 / 5
5 / 5

Martin Parr, O’Connell Bridge, Dublin, Ireland, October 1981 © Martin Parr / Magnum Photos / Rocket Gallery