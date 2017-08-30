LFW: Burberry Fashion Exhibition

An industry innovator of craftsmanship, design and style, iconic fashion brand Burberry is set to host a highly anticipated photography exhibition that will explore and celebrate all aspects of British life. Hosted at the company's new show venue in Clerkenwell, London, the showcase is entitled Here We Are and will display a carefully-considered selection of photography taken by 30 world-renowned shutterbugs well-known for their social and political commentary.

British photographer Alasdair McLellan, who was announced as the brand’s latest creative collaborator earlier this week, will be featured heavily in the exhibition. His magnetic portraits will be included in the plethora of creative works that span three quirky floors of the London space, which has been opened to the public for the first time since its restoration to honour the event.