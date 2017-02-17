LFW: Art Exhibitions To See
February 17th 2017
1 min read
One of the world’s most visited cities, London is immersed in heritage and history. The city’s various art galleries are renowned as extraordinary innovators of European culture, and this creative milieu is awash with contemporary art, pioneering music and state-of-the-art architecture. Here’s MOJEH’s edit of the best art exhibitions you should visit during London Fashion Week.
What Afghanistan: Reflections on Helmand | Where Imperial War Museum | When Until 26 November 2017
Devastated fragments from a pint-sized rocket propelled grenade, a poppy harvesting kit and weapons of war are but a few of the artifacts on display at this intimate exhibition. Afghanistan: Reflections on Helmand examines the British’s arrival to the country in 2006, as well as the political decisions that shaped the way the conflict escalated. Visitors can discover newly acquired objects, photography and video interviews, the majority of which has never been on display before.
What Vogue 100: A Century Of Style | Where National Portrait Gallery | When Until 22 May 2017
Rarely see photographs of the Beatles and Jude Law will be showcased as part of the National Portrait Gallery’s exhibition, Vogue 100: A Century of Style. The Beatles portrait has never been published and the Jude Law image has not been utilised since being featured in British Vogue in 1996. Other highlights include the entire set of prints from Corinne Day’s controversial Kate Moss underwear shoot, and a series of Second World War photographers taken by war correspondent Lee Miller.
What Vanessa Bell (1879-1961) | Where Dulwich Picture Gallery | When Until 4 June 2017
Often overshadowed by her more famous and accomplished sister Virginia Woolf, time hasn’t treated Vanessa Bell kindly. She’s often been sidelined by art historians, despite being one of the most celebrated artists in the Bloomsbury Group. Her bright creations were heavily inspired by the post-impressionist movement and Dulwich Picture Gallery intends to bring them to the attention of the greater public, by displaying her exceptional wares throughout the spring season.