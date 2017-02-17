Menu Menu

LFW: Art Exhibitions To See

February 17th 2017

1 min read

One of the world’s most visited cities, London is immersed in heritage and history. The city’s various art galleries are renowned as extraordinary innovators of European culture, and this creative milieu is awash with contemporary art, pioneering music and state-of-the-art architecture. Here’s MOJEH’s edit of the best art exhibitions you should visit during London Fashion Week.

Afghanistan Reflections on Helmand Image courtesy of Imperial War Museum
Afghanistan: Reflections on Helmand. Image courtesy of Imperial War Museum

What Afghanistan: Reflections on Helmand | Where Imperial War Museum | When Until 26 November 2017

Devastated fragments from a pint-sized rocket propelled grenade, a poppy harvesting kit and weapons of war are but a few of the artifacts on display at this intimate exhibition. Afghanistan: Reflections on Helmand examines the British’s arrival to the country in 2006, as well as the political decisions that shaped the way the conflict escalated. Visitors can discover newly acquired objects, photography and video interviews, the majority of which has never been on display before.

The Beatles by Peter Laurie 1964 Cond Nast Archive London
The Beatles, by Peter Laurie, 1964 Condé Nast Archive London

What Vogue 100: A Century Of Style | Where National Portrait Gallery | When Until 22 May 2017

Rarely see photographs of the Beatles and Jude Law will be showcased as part of the National Portrait Gallery’s exhibition, Vogue 100: A Century of Style. The Beatles portrait has never been published and the Jude Law image has not been utilised since being featured in British Vogue in 1996. Other highlights include the entire set of prints from Corinne Day’s controversial Kate Moss underwear shoot, and a series of Second World War photographers taken by war correspondent Lee Miller.

Vanessa Bell 1879-1961 Image courtesy of Dulwich Picture Gallery
Vanessa Bell (1879-1961). Image courtesy of Dulwich Picture Gallery

What Vanessa Bell (1879-1961) | Where Dulwich Picture Gallery | When Until 4 June 2017

Often overshadowed by her more famous and accomplished sister Virginia Woolf, time hasn’t treated Vanessa Bell kindly. She’s often been sidelined by art historians, despite being one of the most celebrated artists in the Bloomsbury Group. Her bright creations were heavily inspired by the post-impressionist movement and Dulwich Picture Gallery intends to bring them to the attention of the greater public, by displaying her exceptional wares throughout the spring season.

Related: