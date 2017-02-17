LFW: Art Exhibitions To See

One of the world’s most visited cities, London is immersed in heritage and history. The city’s various art galleries are renowned as extraordinary innovators of European culture, and this creative milieu is awash with contemporary art, pioneering music and state-of-the-art architecture. Here’s MOJEH’s edit of the best art exhibitions you should visit during London Fashion Week.

Afghanistan: Reflections on Helmand. Image courtesy of Imperial War Museum

What Afghanistan: Reflections on Helmand | Where Imperial War Museum | When Until 26 November 2017 Devastated fragments from a pint-sized rocket propelled grenade, a poppy harvesting kit and weapons of war are but a few of the artifacts on display at this intimate exhibition. Afghanistan: Reflections on Helmand examines the British’s arrival to the country in 2006, as well as the political decisions that shaped the way the conflict escalated. Visitors can discover newly acquired objects, photography and video interviews, the majority of which has never been on display before.

The Beatles, by Peter Laurie, 1964 Condé Nast Archive London

What Vogue 100: A Century Of Style | Where National Portrait Gallery | When Until 22 May 2017 Rarely see photographs of the Beatles and Jude Law will be showcased as part of the National Portrait Gallery’s exhibition, Vogue 100: A Century of Style. The Beatles portrait has never been published and the Jude Law image has not been utilised since being featured in British Vogue in 1996. Other highlights include the entire set of prints from Corinne Day’s controversial Kate Moss underwear shoot, and a series of Second World War photographers taken by war correspondent Lee Miller.

Vanessa Bell (1879-1961). Image courtesy of Dulwich Picture Gallery