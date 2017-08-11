KOA Collaborates With Cuadro Gallery

Conceived and designed with the ‘next generation’ of Dubai creatives in mind, KOA is an arts-focussed Dubai-based developer that encourages community engagement and luxury living with a high-end, cultural difference.

The best regional and international artists from across the globe have flocked to KOA’s show apartment in Dubai to partake in the architectural concept’s first art exhibition, in collaboration with Cuadro Gallery in DIFC .

This month (August), Cuadro will host a showcase of the gallery’s most desirable emerging and established artists in an exhibit, entitled Canvas. Jaffar Al Oraibi’s introspective, bright and luminous paintings are on display, as are Zeinab Al Hashemi’s site-specific installations. The Connor Brothers, American twins whose work explores the definitions of truth and fiction, will also adorn the property's expansive walls.

Mohammed Bin Zaal, the founder of KOA, comments: “KOA is passionate about supporting regional talent, and pride ourselves on our collaborative spirit, so we’re delighted to partner with some of the region’s most outstanding creative for our first exhibition.”

“The artworks will be rotated and updated during the coming months to allow the audience to engage in Cuadro’s international contemporary art platform,” adds Adam Hardy, curator of Cuadro Gallery, “with carefully selected artworks being site specific to the unique space."

The exhibition will run at Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, off of Emirates Road, until 31 August