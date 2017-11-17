Khalid Shafar and Lasvit Unveils Silent Call Artwork

Emirati designer Khalid Shafar and Czech lighting designer Lasvit have unveiled a dynamic lighting sculpture, named Silent Call, at this year’s Dubai Design Week, which will run at Dubai Design District until 18th November.

Khalid Shafar’s Silent Call showcases the eternal symbiosis of art and region. Denoting the symbolism of the number five in Islam, the installation took inspiration from the crown of a mosque. It features five stylised domes of five iconic mosques in the UAE, Russia, Malaysia, Germany and Denmark. Each silhouette is transformed into a magical piece of art thanks to each chandelier’s crystal components, which have been resized in several dimensions and mounted with extreme precision and excellence.

Dubai Design Week will run at Dubai Design District until 18th November