The Heart Of Royal Marriage

Chaumet has embodied Parisian elegance and excellence since its foundation in 1780. Over the centuries, the most exceptional masterpieces have often been transformed into decorative arts, and subsequently the Maison has become known as a pioneer for creativity.

Imperial Splendours: The Art of Jewellery Since the 18th Century commemorates this longstanding influence. Hosted at The Palace Museum, Beijing (formerly The Forbidden City), the Maison’s jewellery is being showcased in an exceptional location like no other. As part of a cultural exchange, the exhibit’s jewellery has witnessed the most incredible royal coronations in European history.

Here’s MOJEH.com’s edit of Chaumet’s most elegant diadems that are currently on display and, by doing so, examines the spectacular beauty of these artworks, as well as Chaumet’s incredible spirit of craftsmanship.