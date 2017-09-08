Food With A View

Avoid the heat and humidity by heading to these indoor restaurants for delicious dishes and spectacular views.

Where: Prime68 Best For: Sweeping panoramic vistas of the city’s skyline and water canal from the world’s tallest hotel. The Lowdown… A modernistic chophouse, Prime68 is perched on the 68th floor of the world’s tallest hotel, Dubai’s very own JW Marriott Marquis. Polished, sleek furnishings adorn the black-and-white dining room, which is as elegant as it is sophisticated. Extraordinarily light and airy, floor-to-ceiling windows dominate the restaurant, which is surprisingly tranquil and romantic. Intimate booths decked in white leather are encased by silk strings that make the overall experience pleasantly private while, as part of the James Bond-themed 068 Brunch, attentive staff parade an inventive line-up of appetisers and serve-at-the-table main courses – imagine candyfloss-covered foie gras and miniature cones of mouthwatering beef tartare. MOJEH recommends unleashing your inner Bond girl with a selection of signature beverages, every Friday from 1 – 4pm.

Where: Morah Restaurant Best For: Beautifully presented Mediterranean food with a unique Middle Eastern twist. The Lowdown... Offering sweeping panoramic views of the city from its vantage point on the 71st and 72nd floors of Dubai’s JW Mariott Marquis, Morah is most certainly a spot for those in the know. Light and airy, the venue’s décor is a refreshing change from the many dark interiors seen throughout the city with soft pink and teal upholstery, bleached wood floors and gold and white accents channeling a modern art deco vibe. Ambient and cosy, the friendly and knowledgeable staff attend to your every need efficiently and enthusiastically. The Mediterranean and Middle Eastern-inspired menu does not disappoint with the fresh and flavoursome ingredients packing a delicious punch. The standout dishes for us were the burata and vine ripened tomato served with a fresh pomegranate and sumac dressing, the raw tuna which comes with a zingy jalapeno dressing and squid ink chips as well as their USDA prime striploin drizzled with horse radish tzatziki and roasted garlic. With plenty of offers on throughout the week Morah is your go-to for an intimate dinner with friends or a laid-back Friday brunch.