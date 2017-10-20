First Look: Tales of Endearment

Natalie Joos has an innate eye for all things vintage. The Belgian-born stylist and writer has established herself as a vintage aficionado through her hit website Tales of Endearment and is releasing a book that curates some of the most captivating stories and images from her site. Bringing together a highly unique mix of vintage connoisseurs, historians, collectors, sellers and enthusiasts, Tales of Endearment provides an in depth insight into these extraordinary pieces and the people who collect them. Due for release in November, it's a worthy and chic addition to a coffee table book collection.