First Look: Opera Gallery Dubai, Gold

Showcasing a carefully curated selection of works spanning 25 internationally renowned artists, Gold, is a new and exciting direction for Opera Gallery that exposes guests to the various meanings and ways of perceiving the precious metal under the lens of myriad artist interpretations. “When I come up with exhibitions, I always try to balance the visual impact of the show, and its relevance at a specific time and place and right now, Gold makes perfect sense for the region,” says Sylvain Gaillard, director of Opera Gallery Dubai.

As Gaillard suggests, gold has always been and will continue to remain an intrinsic part of Middle Eastern and Arab culture, but the exhibition sheds new light and meaning on the medium. The exhibition will include creations from iconic pop artist, Roy Lichtenstein as well as Kossi Aguessey’s golden doll sculptures and Roy Nachum’s careful use of gold leaves designed to bring onlookers’ attention to social values and responsibilities. Meanwhile, the ever-popular LOVE sculptures of Robert Indiana, relay the most universal and poignant message in a medium that has continued to fascinate mankind.

Gold at Opera Gallery Dubai, Gate Village, Building 3, DIFC runs for a month from 5 October 2017.