Fashion Exhibitions to See
July 7th 2017
1.5 min read
Art exhibitions that take their inspiration from fashion are a great way to explore and gain in-depth knowledge about some of the leading and most storied houses. Subsequently, MOJEH has rounded up out must-see exhibitions that are running through the summer, so you’re able to get that fashion fix you deserve.
What: The World of Anna Sui
Where: The Fashion and Textile Museum, London
When: Until 1 October
Hot on the heels of her latest collection’s unveiling at this year’s New York Fashion Week, designer Anna Sui takes fashion enthusiasts through the major cultural moments that have defined her as a person, as well as a creative. Since her first catwalk show in 1991, Sui has been heavily influenced by the various fads that have dominated the music industry, from rock ‘n’ roll romanticism to punk attitude. With over 100 archive pieces on display, visitors to this retrospective exhibition are offered an exclusive insight into the designer’s process and personal history.
What: La Maison Dior
Where: Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris
When: Until 7 January, 2018
It’s officially been 70 years since the House of Dior was first unveiled, and Paris’s Musée des Arts Décoratifs is celebrating the luxury label’s anniversary with a lavish exhibition that showcases Dior’s most magnificent wares created by every illustrious couturier that has represented the brand. Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons and Maria Grazia Chiuri’s breathtaking designs all make a much desereved appearance, and with over 300 Haute Couture gowns to browse, designed between 1947 and 2017, this chronological and themed exhibit brings together the best of the best, in a space of almost 3,000-square-metres.
What: Femininities – Guy Bourdin
Where: Chloé’s Headquarters, Paris
When: July 2017 onwards...
Earlier this week during Paris Couture, Chloé unveiled Maison Chloé, an intimate five-floor Parisian home adjacent to its illustrious headquarters. The reveal was complemented with a Chloé and Guy Bourdin art showcase, curated by Australian exhibition-maker Judith Clark. The decadent cultural space will host a programme of events throughout the month of May, each of which showcasing the renowned company’s 65-year history dating from the brand’s inception courtesy of founder Gaby Aghion to the Chloé It girls of today.