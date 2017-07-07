Fashion Exhibitions to See

Art exhibitions that take their inspiration from fashion are a great way to explore and gain in-depth knowledge about some of the leading and most storied houses. Subsequently, MOJEH has rounded up out must-see exhibitions that are running through the summer, so you’re able to get that fashion fix you deserve.









What: The World of Anna Sui Where: The Fashion and Textile Museum, London When: Until 1 October Hot on the heels of her latest collection’s unveiling at this year’s New York Fashion Week, designer Anna Sui takes fashion enthusiasts through the major cultural moments that have defined her as a person, as well as a creative. Since her first catwalk show in 1991, Sui has been heavily influenced by the various fads that have dominated the music industry, from rock ‘n’ roll romanticism to punk attitude. With over 100 archive pieces on display, visitors to this retrospective exhibition are offered an exclusive insight into the designer’s process and personal history.











