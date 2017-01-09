The UAE's culture scene received a significant boost over the weekend with the opening of the Etihad Museum. Built to resemble a script on the exact site where Emirati leaders met 44 years ago to agree on the formation of the United Arab Emirates, the facility chronicles the story of the inception of the UAE. Historical artefacts, photos and videos have all been carefully curated into engaging displays that paint a vivid picture of the events that led to the formation of the UAE. Located on the intersection of Jumeirah Beach Road and 2nd December Street the museum is open daily from 10am to 8pm.