David Hockney at The Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York is set to open a David Hockney exhibiton later this month. Opening on November 27th, the exhibit will honour Hockney's 80th birthday by presenting his most iconic works in a retrospective highlighting the biggest moments of his career. Offering a grand overview of the artist's achievements across all media including painting, drawing, photography and video, the exhibit provides those visiting the Big Apple over the festive season or for fashion week with a fantastic opportunity to view the artist's legendary work.

The exhibit runs from November 27th 2017 to February 25th 2018.