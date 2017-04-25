A symbol of protection, as well as sophistication, the Burberry cape (first crafted in the 1880s) has been revamped at the Maison’s London atelier as part of London Fashion Week. The luxury brand’s February 2017 collection unveiled 78-limited edition exceptional handmade couture capes inspired by British artist Henry Moore. Silk organza, hand-smocked jacquard, and grosgrain silk are feathered, embroidered and bedecked in a sculptural journey of experimentation and exploration.

Moore’s skill and influence is evident in each piece’s silhouette, texture and technical detail, as well as various vivid prints that have been replicated from the archive at the Henry Moore Foundation. Every made-to-order cape has been individually named and selected as part of a unique travelling exhibition, entitled The Cape Reimagined, which is coming to Concrete in Dubai’s Arts and Culture District on 3 May for five days. The showcase has already been presented at Seoul, Milan and LA.

The Cape Reimagined is open at Concrete, Alserkal Avenue, with free admission 10am – 8pm from May 3rd, 2017