Convergence Of The Contemporaries

Maliha Al-Tabari’s philosophy is simple – to create a greater awareness about Middle Eastern art and place it on an international stage. We take a rare glimpse inside the entrepreneur’s home as she shares her passion for the industry.

What first inspired your interest in art?

I have been exposed to art since I was a child and I’ve never thought of leaving it for other passions. For me, art is a medium through which I can fully express myself. Art is something I can create with my imagination. Take away my passion, and it’s like taking away the one thing that makes me who I am as an individual.

Do you find yourself drawn to a specific style?

I like all forms, as long as they trigger emotion, are symbolic or have a spiritual element to them. I’m especially compelled by pieces that are thought of conceptually or are process driven.

Tell us about the artists that draw you in you the most.

I would say Gustav Klimt – he triggers so much love and passion towards women and the female body. His work appeals to everyone; it’s just beautiful and sensual. Frida Kahlo is also powerful and strong; she’s all about the power you see in every woman. The list is long, I couldn’t tell you just one!

Is there any specific theme that you feel anchors many Middle Eastern artists?

Works from Middle Eastern artists are usually derived from history and conflict in the region. They contribute to the evolving cultural landscape here.

You opened Artspace Dubai in 2003. What was your key mission back then?

My goal has been to create a greater awareness of the Middle Eastern art seen internationally. When I started in 2003, there was no platform or place for the artists to grow and to be seen. I’m most proud to see Middle Eastern artists recognised by the East and West, and having their works showcased at international biennales, museums and foundations.

What have been the biggest challenges?

To diversify to a bigger audience and encourage the West to give time to the Middle East.