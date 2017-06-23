Christie’s Personal Collection of Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn: film actress, fashion icon and passionate humanitarian. Christie’s have announced that the starlet’s personal collection will be showcased at a flagship auction at the house’s London headquarters on 27th September, alongside an online sale, which will be open for bidding from 19th September – 3rd October.

The exceptional archive chronicles the equally extraordinary life and longstanding career of the silver screen beauty through various mementos she collected, used and loved. Such personal items are hard to come by, even more so considering they have remained in the ownership of Hepburn’s family until now.

Luca Dotti and Sean Hepburn Ferrer, Hepburn’s sons, commented: “On January 20th, 1993 we lost our mother and best friend and the world lost an enduring symbol of grace, elegance and humanity. We preserved our feelings for her as well as all of her belongings which each signified her life's choices and philosophy. After 25 years we have focused on those items we wished to keep as well as to pass on to future generations.”

Wardrobe staples, annotated working copies of film scripts and professional portraits are all included in the historic auction, the majority of which date from between 1953-1968, when she was at the height of her renowned career.

With estimates starting at AED 467 and ranging up to AED 374,288, this is an unprecedented opporturnity for regional collectors. “We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the sale of items from Audrey Hepburn's personal collection”, said Adrian Hume-Sayer, director of private collections at Christie’s. “Her name is one that instantly resonates; her appeal and relevance remain as strong today as they ever were.”