Chopard Opens Boutique in Al Khobar

"We are very pleased to announce the opening of our third boutique in Saudi Arabia," says Mohammad Saddik Attar, CEO of Attar United Company, the sole boutique franchisee holder for Chopard in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. "It is a significant flagship store for us located in the prestigious Al Sheikh Avenue”. He adds, “We welcome our clients to visit the new boutique and discover the latest Chopard collections.”

The latest Chopard boutique in Al-Khobar is a 233-square-metre jewellery enthusiast's paradise; an elegant environment that embraces the luxury maison's design concept through the talented eyes of famous French architect Thierry W. Despont. A warm-wooded, familar home atmosphere is evoked through sumptuous fabrics and furnishings, all of which highlight Chopard's exceptional and diamond-dazzling jewellery.