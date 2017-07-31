Chic Stays: Beirut Art Fair September 19th 2017 2.5 min read

The Lebanese capital and arguably one of the major creative hubs for the Middle East is in deep in preparations for the forthcoming Beirut Art Fair to be held September 21-24. Created in 2010 and directed by exhibition curator and former journalist Laure d’Hauteville the fair bridges the gap between the international contemporary art scene and the thriving regional talent of the Middle East. A key stop off for art appreciators and collectors alike, this year's offering will be larger than ever with 51 galleries from 23 countries showcasing diverse creations from established and emerging artists. Highlights for this season will include the focal exhibition, Ourouba, The Eye of Lebanon, by London-based curator, Rose Issa, the 6th edition of the Byblos Bank Awards, and a VIP program that includes access to the best Lebanese art collections, studios and museums. Inviting the community to come onboard with the outside the walls programme thematic exhibitions, performances, and round tables will be exhibited across the city’s streets and in the luxury shops of Beirut’s Central District. If you're planning to make the most of this long weekend and attend the highly anticipated cultural affair we suggest the following three options to account for a superior stay.

Le Gray

Sleep: Le Gray Le Gray Beirut has been the official hotel partner of Beirut Art Fair since its inception and for good reason. The hotel seeks to enhance the event’s cultural and artistic values hosting the main artworks from the Outside the Walls programme in front of the hotel where the inauguration will take place. Located in the heart of Beirut in Martyrs’ Square, close to the business district and near to the city’s prime attractions, the hotel features chicly designed spacious rooms and suites, a stunning new lobby lounge perfect for afternoon tea, a screening room, The Atrium exhibition and art venue, as well as the famed rooftop restaurant Indigo on the Roof. Le Gray Beirut will offer a special rate for guests staying during Beirut Art Fair, including VIP passes and a shuttle service between the hotel and the fair.

Villa Clara

Eat: Villa Clara Classic, fresh, and prepared with passion, the exceptional cuisine of chef Olivier Gougeon attracts foodies from near and far. Dishes vary according to the seasons and tastes of the guests, attracted by their accessible kitchen. The owner of the premises encourages you to concoct tailor-made dishes, prepared with an intoxicating selection of fresh produce. Expect an intimate affair with just thirty seats on the premises. This bright and lovingly furnished restaurant, offers sumptuous leather armchairs that come from the French Senate while the adjoining lounge is home to a fireplace from Napoleon III and hand-painted silk wall coverings depicting scenes from nature.

Orient 499