Cairo’s Largest Art Fair Returns
January 6th 2017
0.5 min read
Art aficionados are preparing for the second edition of the Cairo Art Fair, which has become a must-visit for Egyptian art enthusiasts worldwide. The Arts-Mart Gallery will host the programme, which is set to become the country’s largest and most exclusive to date.
Over 700 artworks, including paintings, sculptures and photography, will contribute to the melting pot of well-established masters, as well as the most promising up-and-coming regional talent.
“The art on display comes from all corners of Egypt,” says Lina Mowafy, managing director of Arts-Mart Gallery. “It explores a variety of contemporary themes, mindsets and beliefs. It spans several generations, showcasing true and pure Egyptian talent. Now is the perfect time to invest in art, and this will definitely be the right place for it.”
Visitors will be able to physically walk through the contemporary local art scene, and admire breathtaking pieces by the likes of sculptor Khaled Zaki, abstract artists Mohamed Abla, and contemporary painter Mohamed El Damarawy.
The Cairo Art Fair II taking place at the Arts-Mart Gallery will run until February 15th