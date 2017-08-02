Menu Menu

Beirut City Guide: Sarah Beydoun

August 2nd 2017

Sarah’s Beydoun is the founder of luxury handbag label, Sarah’s Bag, and the woman responsible for reshaping her community through her partnership with one of Lebanon’s most notorious prisons, teaching its inhabitants needlework and artisan skills to produce her pieces and earn a crucial salary.

Starting off as a local brand that now reaches all corners of the earth her designs are inspired by Lebanese and Arab pop culture, the arts and her city’s rich tradition of handicrafts and textiles, here the designer shares her most treasured hangouts.  

Where to Workout: Posto Nove Studio, Ashrafieh.

Pick up Unusual Clothing: Piaff Boutique, Clemenceau.

Escape From The City: Pierre & Friends, Batroun, it's the bohemian escape.

Work Away From Home: Ginette, Gemayze.

Emerging Lebanese Designer: Hussein Bazaza, he’s feminine and edgy at the same time.

Delicious Dining: Casablanca, Ain Mreisse.

Haute Hotel: Albergo, Beirut.

Must Sees for Visitors: 1. Lisa Restaurant, Beirut for its amazing food and interiors, 2. Le Montagnou, Kfardebian for their fresh infinity pool, 3. A trip back in time at the Palmyra hotel, Baalbek. One of Lebanon's oldest hotels built in 1874, just opposite Baalbek’s stunning ruins.

Hidden Gem: A stroll in the Sursock neighborhood to discover Beirut’s old houses.

