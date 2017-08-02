Beirut City Guide: Sarah Beydoun

Sarah’s Beydoun is the founder of luxury handbag label, Sarah’s Bag, and the woman responsible for reshaping her community through her partnership with one of Lebanon’s most notorious prisons, teaching its inhabitants needlework and artisan skills to produce her pieces and earn a crucial salary.

Starting off as a local brand that now reaches all corners of the earth her designs are inspired by Lebanese and Arab pop culture, the arts and her city’s rich tradition of handicrafts and textiles, here the designer shares her most treasured hangouts.