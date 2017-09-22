Art Exhibitions: September
September 22nd 2017
1 min read
What: Measure and Excess
Who: Hiba Khamlichi
Where: ARTSPACE, DIFC
When: 19 September – 5 October
Hiba Khamlichi has previously been described by experts as a “visionary artist, a mediumistic artist, who transmits something of the order of the transcendence.” The extraordinarily young creative first began painting at the tender age of eight, and later merged her talent with a burgeoning interest in movement after becoming passionate about the Afro-Brazilian sport of Capoira. Sharp and loud, her artworks are in conflict with one another – spiritual, yet practical and futuristic, yet historical.
What: Design One
Where: Jumeirah Emirates Towers
When: 30 September – 1 October
Design One is returning to Dubai for a second time and, by doing so, will showcase the region’s crème de la crème in jewellery and fashion design. South Asia and the UAE’s most talented creatives flock to the two day exhibit, which will present the latest trends in haute couture, prêt-à-porter, jewellery, accessories and lifestyle.
What: The Line of March
Who: Pouran Jinchi
Where: The Third Line, Al Quoz
When: Until 21 October
New York-based artist Pouran Jinchi explores the relationship between art and language in her latest body of work that’s currently on display at The Third Line. Fascinated by the origins and development of power, Morse code and phonetic alphabets are merged with military insignia, war paint and camouflage in various pieces that have been inspired by black-and-white war photographs that document the devastation of 1940’s Europe.
What: Bruno Boudjelal: Frantz Fanon
Who: Bruno Boudjelal
Where: The Art Gallery
When: Until 27 September
On loan from London’s Autograph ABP, Bruno Boudjelal: Frantz Fanon will exhibit an installation of 23 photographs taken by the latter. The visual journey takes guests from the south of Algiers to Blida, where the shutterbug worked as a psychiatrist during the Algerian revolution in the Fifties. “I felt it was important, at a point where Algeria is celebrating its fiftieth birthday, to consider the thoughts and life story of Fanon, his relation with Algeria, his position as one of the most important post-colonial thinkers, and finally the story of his journey as a human being,” said Boudjelal.