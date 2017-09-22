Art Exhibitions: September

What: Measure and Excess Who: Hiba Khamlichi Where: ARTSPACE, DIFC When: 19 September – 5 October Hiba Khamlichi has previously been described by experts as a “visionary artist, a mediumistic artist, who transmits something of the order of the transcendence.” The extraordinarily young creative first began painting at the tender age of eight, and later merged her talent with a burgeoning interest in movement after becoming passionate about the Afro-Brazilian sport of Capoira. Sharp and loud, her artworks are in conflict with one another – spiritual, yet practical and futuristic, yet historical.

What: Design One Where: Jumeirah Emirates Towers When: 30 September – 1 October Design One is returning to Dubai for a second time and, by doing so, will showcase the region’s crème de la crème in jewellery and fashion design. South Asia and the UAE’s most talented creatives flock to the two day exhibit, which will present the latest trends in haute couture, prêt-à-porter, jewellery, accessories and lifestyle.

What: The Line of March Who: Pouran Jinchi Where: The Third Line, Al Quoz When: Until 21 October New York-based artist Pouran Jinchi explores the relationship between art and language in her latest body of work that’s currently on display at The Third Line. Fascinated by the origins and development of power, Morse code and phonetic alphabets are merged with military insignia, war paint and camouflage in various pieces that have been inspired by black-and-white war photographs that document the devastation of 1940’s Europe.