Art Exhibitions in Paris
July 7th 2017
Holidaying in Paris this weekend? Here’s MOJEH’s edit of the best art exhibitions that are currently on display in the City of Love.
What: Dalida
Where: Musee Galliera, Chaillot
When: Until 13 August
Earlier this year, a beautiful biopic of the much loved French singer, Dalida, made headlines for its creative innovation and beauty, as did her wardrobe, which is now on display in a tranquil space in Paris. Made up of three chronological sections, the exhibition illustrates the brunette beauty’s incredible style, utilising garments that were bequeathed to her beloved brother Orlando. Red velvet dresses, contemporary trench coats, bowler hats and Christian Dior sandals are but a few of the gorgeous items currently on display.
What: Kiefer Rodin
Where: Musee National Rodin
When: Until 22 October
This year marks the centenary of the death of Auguste Rodin, a French sculptor who has been likened to Michelangelo. This month, his eponymous museum has chosen to pay homage to the inspiring creative in collaboration with contemporary German artist Anselm Kiefer; a well known painter who has studied Rodin’s work for many years. He presents his own recent pieces in the hope that they will resonate as modern reinterpretations of the master’s remarkable creative eye.
What: Montmartre, décor de cinema
Where: Musee de Montmarte, Montmarte
When: Until 14 January 2018
The spiraling cobblestones of Montmartre, a large hill in Paris’s 18th arrondissement, has played muse to many a cinematographer thanks to its majestic architecture and resounding presence. Now, an exhibition hosted by the local museum is celebrating the city’s significant involvement and influence on world cinema. Video installations, vintage film posters and movie scripts navigate visitors through time, documenting films like An American in Paris to the 2001 adaptation of Moulin Rouge. Without doubt, film buffs and critics will enjoy this iconic showcase.