Art Exhibitions in Paris

Holidaying in Paris this weekend? Here’s MOJEH’s edit of the best art exhibitions that are currently on display in the City of Love.

What: Dalida Where: Musee Galliera, Chaillot When: Until 13 August Earlier this year, a beautiful biopic of the much loved French singer, Dalida, made headlines for its creative innovation and beauty, as did her wardrobe, which is now on display in a tranquil space in Paris. Made up of three chronological sections, the exhibition illustrates the brunette beauty’s incredible style, utilising garments that were bequeathed to her beloved brother Orlando. Red velvet dresses, contemporary trench coats, bowler hats and Christian Dior sandals are but a few of the gorgeous items currently on display.

What: Kiefer Rodin Where: Musee National Rodin When: Until 22 October This year marks the centenary of the death of Auguste Rodin, a French sculptor who has been likened to Michelangelo. This month, his eponymous museum has chosen to pay homage to the inspiring creative in collaboration with contemporary German artist Anselm Kiefer; a well known painter who has studied Rodin’s work for many years. He presents his own recent pieces in the hope that they will resonate as modern reinterpretations of the master’s remarkable creative eye.