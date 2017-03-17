Art Dubai: The Strength of Women
Returning for its sixth edition in a brand new location at the contemporary Dubai Design District (d3), Design Days Dubai is the Middle East’s only annual fair dedicated to collectible design works. Boasting the largest number of exhibitors to date, this year’s event showcases the region’s most promising emerging design studios and solo designers, who will gather to debut their furniture, lightings and design objects. Here’s MOJEH’s edit of the fair’s most influential female designers participating in this year’s event, aspiring seasoned and novice collectors alike.
Aljoud Lootah, United Arab Emirates
A multidisciplinary designer based in Dubai, Lootah returns to Design Days Dubai for a third year. She established her UAE-based studio after developing an interest in form and function. Her creations combine traditional silhouettes with unconventional, contemporary elements inspired by her fascination with geometry. Complex patterns dominate her bespoke objects, as does her Emirati culture and the region’s traditional craftsmanship. Since solidifying her presence as a standout designer in the Middle East, she’s worked for various retail and residential interior design projects for both public and corporate clients.
Al Bitar is a product and furniture designer who has returned to the region after spending four years studying at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York City, America. Her captivating designs seamlessly merge Middle Eastern tradition with American modernity and the resulting creations are spectacular combinations of Eastern and Western culture. Brought up in Saudi Arabia, this designer was heavily inspired by women’s rights in her home country and each piece acts as a tool to trigger debate and change regarding what has become the social norm. Passionate and optimistic, Al Bitar hopes to break down divisions and cultural boundaries with her daring and beautiful concepts.
Shamsa Al Abbar, United Arab Emirates
Al Abbar is excited to preview her latest fine jewellery line at this year’s Design Days Dubai, which is based on elegant Arabic typography and calligraphy that’s been an integral part of the region for thousands of years. Clean, edgy and modern, her latest experimental collection is beautiful enough to be considered an art exhibition in itself. An extension of her previous Token Collection, which introduced diamonds and mother of pearl into her minimalist, geometric pieces, this year’s exhibit will undoubtedly inspire and excite.