Art Dubai: The Strength of Women

Returning for its sixth edition in a brand new location at the contemporary Dubai Design District (d3), Design Days Dubai is the Middle East’s only annual fair dedicated to collectible design works. Boasting the largest number of exhibitors to date, this year’s event showcases the region’s most promising emerging design studios and solo designers, who will gather to debut their furniture, lightings and design objects. Here’s MOJEH’s edit of the fair’s most influential female designers participating in this year’s event, aspiring seasoned and novice collectors alike.











Aljoud Lootah, United Arab Emirates A multidisciplinary designer based in Dubai, Lootah returns to Design Days Dubai for a third year. She established her UAE-based studio after developing an interest in form and function. Her creations combine traditional silhouettes with unconventional, contemporary elements inspired by her fascination with geometry. Complex patterns dominate her bespoke objects, as does her Emirati culture and the region’s traditional craftsmanship. Since solidifying her presence as a standout designer in the Middle East, she’s worked for various retail and residential interior design projects for both public and corporate clients.











Ayah al Bitar, Saudi Arabia Al Bitar is a product and furniture designer who has returned to the region after spending four years studying at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York City, America. Her captivating designs seamlessly merge Middle Eastern tradition with American modernity and the resulting creations are spectacular combinations of Eastern and Western culture. Brought up in Saudi Arabia, this designer was heavily inspired by women’s rights in her home country and each piece acts as a tool to trigger debate and change regarding what has become the social norm. Passionate and optimistic, Al Bitar hopes to break down divisions and cultural boundaries with her daring and beautiful concepts.







