Art In Dubai: July
June 30th 2017
1 min read
Dubai is fast becoming an international art destination with an impressive plethora of art festivals and exhibitions showcasing the best in painting, sculpture and performance art on a regular basis. Here are MOJEH's recommended art exhibitions that shouldn’t be missed in the melting pot this month.
Date: Until July 27th
Location: Green Art Gallery, Alserkal Avenue
Time: Saturday to Thursday, 10am to 7pm
An exceptional collection of beautiful Egyptian modern artworks is currently on display at the Green Art Gallery, exploring surprisingly modern themes from activism to globalisation. Visitors explore Egyptian life between the Fifties and Seventies, mostly through the eyes of bold female artists, during what has since become known as the region's “golden period” of the 20th Century.
Date: Until July 25th
Location: The Third Line, Alserkal Avenue
Time: Saturday to Thursday, 10am to 7pm
Amir H. Fallah is unfortunately all too aware of the challenges surrounding immigration, being an Iranian-American immigrant himself. His latest body of exceptional artwork explores the realities associated with relocating to another country under duress, thus drawing on his own life experiences and homeland’s history. In-depth and thought provoking, this truly spectacular showcase seamlessly connects the past with the present, leaving plenty of lessons to be learned.
Date: Until September 15th
Location: La Galerie, Alliance Française Dubai, Oud Metha
Time: Saturday to Wednesday, 9am to 6pm; Thursday, 9am - 1pm; Saturday, 10am - 4pm
French photographer Boris Wilensky’s latest photography exhibition contrasts two versions of Japan, both of which he has had the opportunity to witness firsthand. Although currently one of the most boundary-breaking countries in the world, mottled with neon lights and Space Age-inspired architecture, 2017's Japan is juxtaposed with the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011.