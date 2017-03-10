Art Dubai: Art To Remember Annie Darling March 10th 2017 2.5 min read

Just as Iran’s art scene began to take off, it was swiftly silenced by revolution. Only now, after years of war and regulation, is it flourishing once again.

Enthusiasm for Persian artwork quickly picked up after Christie’s held its first Dubai auction of Middle Eastern art in 2006, however the increase in interest only lasted a few years because of the 2008 global financial crisis. Mere months before the economic downturn, Christie’s Dubai auction sales peaked at an impressive AED 106 million, around the same time that Iranian sculptor Parviz Tanavoli set an unbroken world record for the most paid for artwork by any Middle Eastern artist. His creation, titled The Wall (Oh Persepolis), went under the hammer for an eye-watering AED 10 million in New York. In 2010, sanctions against the country made sales even more difficult for Iranian artists, who were often unable to receive payments through international banks. Although these limitations were later lifted, President Donald Trump recently reapproved restrictions following ballistic missile testing in Tehran. Despite ongoing developments, prices for Persian artwork are rising and Art Dubai, which returns this month for its 11th edition, is capitalising on this increase in popularity with an indelible Iranian presence. The annual art fair will host an unprecedented selection of Tehran-based galleries with the intention of shedding light on the burgeoning art scene that’s mushrooming in Iran. This year will mark Art Dubai’s first edition under its new director, Myrna Ayad. “It’s fantastic to be working with the team to drive forward what has always been the cultural powerhouse of the region,” she says. “Art Dubai continues to spearhead the cultural development of the local and region landscape, and in addition to the four days of the fair, Art Dubai is consistently present internationally, supporting and partnering with institutions, galleries and patrons.” Shirin Gallery is one of 90 showrooms from over 40 countries that will participate in this year’s Art Dubai. Returning for a fourth time, the Tehran-based gallery will focus on modern Iranian masterpieces by artists such as Hadi Hazavei and Houshang Pezeshknia. Established in 2005, founder Shirin Partovi opened a second space in New York in 2013, which she’s dedicated to the promotion of emerging and established Persian artists. “I would consider Iranian art largely contemporary,” she tells MOJEH, “but no matter what, there is always an obvious influence to Iran’s roots and traditions, as well as our culture. It’s somehow implied in an artist’s work, whether it’s the political situation, or the economy, or the culture.”

Black and Yellow, Nariman Farrokhi, 2016, 132 x 175cm, Courtesy of artist and Dastan’s Basement

A common denominator Iranian artists share is a fierce pride in their homeland’s rich heritage and history, as well as its contemporary practices. Looking to the past as a means of understanding the present is particularly evident at Dastan’s Basement, which was established by Hormoz Hematian in 2012. “We didn’t call the space a gallery, we called it a basement, because back then we were located in an actual basement,” he laughs. The gallery has since extended the boundaries of the original ‘basement’, and now operates in a larger space, which showcases pieces by up-and-coming artists, as well as established Iranian masters. “I have a very strong connection to my culture,” reveals Hematian, “not unlike the majority of Iranians. Art is heavily influenced, in my opinion, by our local literature and architecture. “Emerging artists in Iran are more interested in contemporary and modern artwork,” he asserts. “Here in Tehran, we have three different types of audiences: there are the old time collectors; the younger generation of collectors who often support emerging artists; and then there’s the general public who are becoming larger and larger.” Partovi’s New York space is committed to exhibiting works that push the boundaries of contemporary art, as well as international perceptions of the Middle East. “It’s different working in Iran [compared to the States] because the local collectors support the region’s art scene. People are familiar with the type of art we’re exhibiting; it’s a bigger struggle in New York. That being said, we have a lot of interest in America, especially at art fairs. Strange enough, we have mostly sold to non-Iranians in the States.” Demand in Iranian creations reflects the global trend and rising interest in modern artwork, says Partovi. “Iranian galleries are wanting to become more international. They are trying to expose themselves, a lot of galleries are trying to reach international standards and when you look at the type of art that was emerging from Iran 10 years ago, it’s very much changed. Artists have become more conceptual.” That being said, Persian artwork is heavily influenced by the country’s past, she adds, in both a metaphorical and practical sense. “Only recently, in the last decade, has Persian art become international. It hadn’t been for a long time and suddenly we’re seeing an increased number of galleries opening up in Tehran. There was a halt for around 20 years – not to say that Iran never had an active art scene; it did, but it wasn’t exposed as much as it is today.” Hematian agrees: “There was exceptional growth in Iran but then we had the war, which prevented the building of infrastructure. It’s been slowly building up. We have some ways to go, but we’re definitely on the right track.” Despite advancement, Hematian argues it’s important to reconnect with the past. “Individuals in Iran will benefit from their heritage and the country’s past very much.”

Mojtaba Amini, Khalgh Aviz, 2014, 150 x 150 x 90 cm, Burnt wood, iron, rope, lead, Courtesy of artist and Mohsen Gallery