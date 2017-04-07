Famed Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo made a name for himself in Hollywood during the 1920's, crafting shoes for some of the entertainment industry's biggest stars. He returned to his native Italy in 1927, setting up his headquarters in Florence where his business thrived. To mark the 90th anniversary of this milestone, the Salvatore Ferragamo museum will launch an exhibition titled "1927 The Return To Italy". Open to the public, the exhibit will run from May 18th 2017 to May 2nd 2018 and will display artwork, advertising, clothing and fabric from the era as well as prototypes of the shoes Ferragamo created in the 1920s.