1927 The Return To Italy

April 7th 2017

Famed Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo made a name for himself in Hollywood during the 1920's, crafting shoes for some of the entertainment industry's biggest stars. He returned to his native Italy in 1927, setting up his headquarters in Florence where his business thrived. To mark the 90th anniversary of this milestone, the Salvatore Ferragamo museum will launch an exhibition titled "1927 The Return To Italy". Open to the public, the exhibit will run from May 18th 2017 to May 2nd 2018 and will display artwork, advertising, clothing and fabric from the era as well as prototypes of the shoes Ferragamo created in the 1920s.

Lucio Venna, Caligola, 1930 pochoir on paper, 335 x 223mm advertising sketch.

Court shoe prototype from 1930, upper in black antelope decorated with red painted stamps, trimmed with yellow silk thread chain stitch.

A pair of 1930 sandals, upper in black satin and silver kid embroidered with Tavarnelle needlepoint lace.

Fortunato Depero, Costume cifrato, 1929 collage, 56 x 34cm.

Alberto Martini, La Marquise en Euterpe, 1931 oil on cardboard, 46 x 38cm.