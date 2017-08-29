The World At Night

Pigmentation is amped up this fall and for MOJEH's September issue, artist Kim Brown uses British model Eliza Fairbank as her canvas for creating our evening looks. Metallics modernise the trend for powerful palettes while high gloss finishings seamlessly glide between the eyes and lips.

Model: Eliza Fairbanks at Established Models

Photographed by: Rui Faria (see full story in MOJEH's September issue)

Styled by: Ina Lekiewicz

Makeup by: Kim Brown

Hair stylist: Tracie Cant

Director of photography: James Moriarty

Manicurist: Zarra Celik

Art director: Liam S. Gleeson

Styling assistant: Kinga Wojciechowska

Photography assistant: Thomas Gonsard

Digital operator: Jakub Gessler

Casting director: Paul Isaac