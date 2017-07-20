Menu Menu

July 20th 2017

Photographed by Pelle lannefors 

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Makeup by Tony Malt

Model: Smith Vanders | Hair stylist: AnneSofie Bergtrup 

Complexion, Vitalumière Aqua N°20 Beige, Correcteur Perfection N°20 Beige Ivoire, Éclat Lumière N°25 Light Medium and Le Blanc de CHANEL | eyes, Le Volume De Chanel Waterproof Mascara N°20 Brun, CHANEL BEAUTY<br/><br/>Lips, Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow N°36 Désert Rouge and Rouge Coco Baume, CHANEL BEAUTY<br/><br/>Coat in black and navy fantasy tweed, CHANEL 

Lips, Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow N°36 Désert Rouge and Rouge Coco Baume, CHANEL BEAUTY 

Eyes, Ombre Première Longwear Cream Eyeshadow N° 810 Pourpre Profond, Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow N°36 Désert Rouge and Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow N°38 Titane, CHANEL BEAUTY 

Eyes, Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow N°36 Désert Rouge and Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow N°14 Talpa, CHANEL BEAUTY<br/><br/>Coat in black and navy fantasy tweed, CHANEL 

Neckk, Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow N°38 Titane, CHANEL BEAUTY<br/><br/>Coat in black and navy fantasy tweed, CHANEL 

Complexion, Ombre Première Longwear Cream Eyeshadow N° 810 Pourpre Profond and Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow N°36 Désert Rouge | eyes, Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow N°24 Chocolate Brown, Stylo Yeux Waterproof N°20 Espresso and Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow N°38 Titane, CHANEL BEAUTY 

Eyes, Ombre Première Longwear Cream Eyeshadow N° 810 Pourpre Profond and Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow N°36 Désert Rouge, CHANEL BEAUTY 

Lips, Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow N°36 Désert Rouge and Rouge Coco Baume, CHANEL BEAUTY Embellished top, CHANEL 

